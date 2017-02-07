»»NORTHPORT LOOKING FOR HELP BRINGING IN MORE RETAIL

Northport’s leaders are looking beyond Tuscaloosa County for help attracting more jobs to the city.

The city is looking at hiring a consulting group that will gather data and help Northport’s mayor and City Council find ways to attract more retail for the city.

Right now, they’re considering a group out of Birmingham. District 5 Councilman Jeff Hogg said now’s the time for action, because Northport is ready to grow.

“The potential in Northport is great,” he said. “We see it, and I think everybody else sees it, too. It’s time to not sit back and be stagnant, it’s time to move forward and grow.”

District 2 Councilman Jay Logan said the council is eager to get the ball rolling and expand retail availability in Northport.

“We’ve got to be aggressive, and this is the first step,” Logan said. “So we want to move forward as quickly as we can.”