»»NORTHPORT HAS A NEW INTERIM CITY ADMINISTRATOR

Monday night’s Northport City Council meeting started out with a special prayer for the loss of District 1 Northport City Councilman Dennis Hambright.

Hambright died Thursday morning after serving about 6 Months into his First Term.

Monday, the Mayor and Council honored Councilman Hambright with a slide show and kind words.

Northport Mayor Donna Aaron gave Hambright’s city photo and name plate to his family.

“He wanted so much for his District, wanted to make sure what he was doing for his District was going to be right and he wanted it to always be a positive influence for as his District and for the City was concerned” says Northport Mayor Donna Aaron.

The City Of Northport will have 60 days to appoint someone to Hambright’s Council Seat, or Governor Kay Ivey will make the appointment.

Seven candidates interviewed for the permanent position as Northport City Administrator.

Human Resource Director Joseph Rose was the Interim City Administrator.

During the council meeting, Rose withdrew his name as a candidate for the position and resigned from the interim position effective immediately.

H says he wanted to spend more time with his family.

He will remain the HR Director.

The Council voted to name Bruce Higginbotham as the new Interim City Administrator.

Higginbotham will also continue his duties as City Engineer.

“We felt like Bruce had the ability and skill set because of his upper level management as a City Administrator he would fit in nicely” says Northport City Council President Jay Logan.

Logan says the Council has postponed their search for a new City Ddministrator until they decide how they want to move forward.