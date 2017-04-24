»»NORTHPORT FIRST RESPONDERS SHOW PARENTS, KIDS NEW SAFETY TOOLS

Northport Police and Northport Fire Rescue went above and beyond in their goal of helping residents stay safe this weekend. The organizations teamed up and offered people a look at ways to keep their lives as safe as possible.

The Safe Kids Program, held at the Northport Civic Center Saturday, was a chance to teach parents and their children about new safe practices and ways to reinforce old ones.

Outside, children could play in a bounce house, meet local law enforcement and firefighters, and dunk notable locals in the dunk tank.

After the fun and games outside, parents and children could head inside and learn more about home, medicine and fire safety from local vendors and organizations including the Red Cross.

“We have so many people who have fires and who have lost their lives trying to get back in,” said Red Cross volunteer Mona Hardy. “The fire department and the Red Cross want people to know when you are out of your house, stay out, because there’s nothing in your house that’s more important than your life.”

The Safe Kids Program also runs the child passenger safety check center, where parents can have their children’s car seats installed by the fire department.