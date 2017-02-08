»»NORTHPORT FIRE RESCUE TRAINS WITH HAZMAT TEAM

A special hazmat team was in Northport today, but instead of dealing with a hazardous situation, they were here training with Northport Fire Rescue.

The U.S. National Guard’s 46th Civil Support Team, which operates out of Montgomery, was participating in a joint exercise with Northport’s rescue workers.

The support team specializes in dealing with weapons of mass destruction, hazardous materials and biological agents.

Capt. Jason Norris with Northport Fire Rescue said the unit offers training opportunities they can’t get anywhere else.

“These guys have resources that are not available to us here locally,” Norris said. “These guys do this job 24/7.”