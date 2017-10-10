»»NORTHPORT FIRE DEPARTMENT, DOMINO’S TEAM UP FOR FIRE PREVENTION WEEK

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Alley Paquin

The Northport Fire Department is partnering with Domino’s Pizza this Tuesday through Thursday for Fire Prevention Week. Northport’s firefighters are making sure homes are equipped with smoke detectors and rewarding residents with working systems free pizza.

“We will be assisting them delivering pizzas randomly selected in our coverage area,” said Tuscaloosa County Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb. “If we get there and you have a working smoke detector, you get your pizza for free. If you don’t have a working smoke detector, you have to pay for your pizza, but we’ll install the smoke detector for free.”

The Northport Fire Department wants to stress how important it is to check their smoke detectors to prevent injuries, loss of life and possessions.

Northport Fire Battalion Chief Ricky Mills wants everyone in Northport to turn their attention to fire prevention.

“We want everybody to turn their attention first for their family and for their own home,” Mills said. “Make sure you have working smoke alarms. Make sure your family knows how to get out of the home.”

Turn your attention to fire prevention events occur annually in Northport to help promote fire safety awareness.

Firefighters want you to get in the habit of checking your smoke alarms by pressing the button every Friday to ensure the batteries and alarm are working.