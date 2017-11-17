»»NORTHPORT FIRE AND RESCUE HOLDS ANNUAL TURKEY FRY GONE WRONG

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jessica Davis

On Nov. 15, Northport Fire and Rescue teamed up with Publix for the fifth annual Turkey Fry Gone Wrong. This event helps to stress the importance of kitchen safety during the holidays.

Capt. Roger Potter of Northport Fire and Rescue gave WVUA23 a few tips on how to effectively practice kitchen safety so that they can relax and fully enjoy their time with family and friends. Potter suggests frying your turkey outside, away from buildings and in an area where you have plenty of room in case of a fire.

“You’ve gotta give room for expansion. Water heated up won’t really expand, but when you heat up oil it’s going to expand, so leave a little room [in the fryer]for expansion,” said Potter.

If you “Like” the Northport Fire Rescue Facebook page, you’ll be entered to win one of two free turkeys for your Thanksgiving meal.

Northport Fire Rescue wishes everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving.