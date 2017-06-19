»»NORTHPORT CITY COUNCILMAN RODNEY SULLIVAN RUN FOR AL HOUSE DISTRICT 61

An emotional announcement for District 3 Northport City Councilman Rodney Sullivan.

Sullivan is vying to become the next State Represented for House District 61on the Republican Ticket.

The office is currently being held by Representative Alan Harper, who announced his retirement and won’t seek re-election.

“The opportunity presented itself and I decided after a lot of prayer and speaking with family and vetting the idea through business leaders in the community family and friends and decided this is an opportunity I want to take” says District 3 Northport City Councilman.

Sullivan is currently serving his second term on the Northport City Council.

He says he wants to be part moving the state forward with his Platform.

His Platform is Job Growth, Infrastructure, Education and Public Safety.

He feels serving on the Council has prepared him for this role.

“Right now we have 5 Council Members, you know we don’t always agree on the topic but, at the same time we always work together with the end results whats best for Northport” says Sullivan.

“There’s a lot of good we can do and I think there’s a lot of areas we can improve on and I want to be apart of the team to try and do that”

Councilman Sullivan will continue to serve as District 3 City Councilman.

Right now, Sullivan is the only candidate for House District 61.

Primary Elections is June 5, 2018.