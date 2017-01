By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

Northport City Council approved the preliminary engineering for the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard beautification project.

The $8 million project was designed to improve transportation and safety.

“It has laid dormant all these years, and it is time that got started,” said Northport Mayor Donna Aaron.

An additional $50,000 was also approved, for repairing the the cracked Northport levee.