The Northport City Council today approved their nearly $28 million budget for the next fiscal year.

Most of that budget goes toward the Northport Police Department, Northport Fire and Rescue and public works.

In addition, about $200,000 is going toward raises for city employees.

“I’m happy that the council pushed forward on that,” said Northport City Council President Jay Logan.

Another $7,500 is going to Mayor Donna Aaron as part of a discretionary fund.