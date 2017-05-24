»»NO ONE INJURED, 1 IN CUSTODY AFTER SHOT FIRED ON GREENSBORO SCHOOLS CAMPUS

No one was injured and a high-schooler is in custody after a shot was fired on the campus of Greensboro middle and high schools.

The incident happened between the buildings, in the bus loading area, between 11 and 11:30 a.m.

Chief Michael Hamilton with the Greensboro Police Department said police believe he brought the gun from a friend’s home with the intention of using it in an ongoing feud with another student.

The suspect attempted to do that when he got into a fight with that other student when school dismissed Wednesday.

After the shot was fired, a substitute teacher took the gun and another student wrestled the suspect to the ground.

Hamilton said the high-schooler was arrested within 15 minutes after the shot was fired and will be transported to a juvenile detention facility in Selma. It is still undetermined what charges the suspect will face.

The last day of classes at Greensboro High and Middle Schools will continue as planned Thursday morning from 8:00 until 11:30.