»»NO. 6 ALABAMA GYMNASTICS’S TEAM BEATS NO. 17 AUBURN

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Katherine Nein

Despite only having a two game winning streak this season, the University of Alabama’s gymnastics team is currently ranked No. 6 in the country. Only three other SEC teams are in the top ten rankings by the NCAA.

Even having considerably the toughest schedule in college gymnastics, the Crimson Tide still believes they have room for improvement this season before they compete for the SEC championship on March 5 in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I feel that we just have to keep working on our details,” gymnastics coach Dana Duckworth said. “We have to think about one routine at a time, one event at a time, and perfecting those little things that will make a difference. If we keep doing that I think the sky’s the limit for this team.”

After coming off a 197.350 to 196.450 win against Auburn this past Friday, the team still seeks room for improvement even though the team took home many wins on the . Freshman Wynter Childers from Spearfish, South Dakota, took second in her first collegiate title with a 39.300.

“We’re going to peak at the right time,” Childers said. “I think we’re going to trust the process and trust our coaching and just keep working our way up because I think that we will peak at the right time.”

The Crimson Tide will remain at home to face Boise on Friday, February 24 at 7:30 pm. Boise State is currently ranked No. 8 in the nation. This could make or break the Crimson Tide’s ranking. Tickets for Friday’s meet can be purchased here.