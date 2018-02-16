»»NO. 10 AUBURN OUTLASTS KENTUCKY, 76-66

On Wednesday night, the no.10 ranked Auburn Tigers took down the Kentucky Wildcats 76-66.

Auburn came out slow, going 1-16 from the field and missing their first nine 3-pointers. They were able to overcome their first-half slump and take a 39-33 lead into halftime.

In the final five minutes of the game, Kentucky did not make a field goal. Auburn’s defensive ability late in the game was key to their success.

Bryce Brown, Auburn’s leading scorer, returned from his one game absence and had 18 points with four 3-pointers made.

The game marked Kentucky’s fourth straight loss and it moved Auburn to 23-3 on the season.

Auburn will travel to South Carolina for it’s next game and Kentucky will head back home for a match-up against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Tyler Martin