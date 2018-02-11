»»‘NIGHT TO SHINE’ OFFERS FULL PROM EXPERIENCE

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

The Tebow Foundation supported the ‘Night To Shine’ prom night from 14 to 60 years old all across the country Friday night, including Tuscaloosa.

The event delivers the real prom experience with a walk down the red carpet, a DJ, professional photos and a limo.

“A night where they can come with their hair done and their shoes shined, looking sharp, riding in the limo, a great night of fun and celebration, and a night to celebrate them as kings and queens that they really are.” said Drew Dockery associated pastor of Valley View Baptist Church

The Tim Tebow Foundation works across country putting on the ‘Night To Shine’ and he made his impact on the Tuscaloosa community Friday as people laughed, danced, and celebrated the special occasion.

“Tim Tebow just really has a heart for people with special needs, and when I first heard about it, it struck and lit a spark and a fire, and I started thinking that’s something we should do in the community.”- Rhonda Walker The Big Sandy Baptist Church outreach Coordinator

Some special Guests, including Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, made their way to Shelton State Community College to join in on the festivities. Big Al and some members of The Million Dollar Marching Band greeted the attendees making their way off the bus