»»NICK SABAN AGREES TO CONTRACT EXTENSION KEEPING HIM AT ALABAMA THROUGH 2024

University of Alabama Athletics Director Greg Bryne announced today that football head coach Nick Saban agreed to a contract extension that will keep him at Alabama through the 2024 season.

Saban’s base salary and talent fee remains the same. His base salary paid by UA is $245,000 a year, and his talent fee $ 6.48 million a year. The talent fee is paid by non-university funds.

The 11-year head coach is getting a contract extension signing bonus of $4 million, with an additional $ 4 million spread through the 2020-2022 years of the contract.

Byrne received an official five-year contract that will pay him $900,000 the first year.

Several assistant coaches also received new or extended contracts, including: