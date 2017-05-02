»»NICK SABAN AGREES TO CONTRACT EXTENSION KEEPING HIM AT ALABAMA THROUGH 2024

University of Alabama Athletics Director Greg Bryne announced today that football head coach Nick Saban agreed to a contract extension that will keep him at Alabama through the 2024 season.
Saban’s base salary and talent fee remains the same. His base salary paid by UA is $245,000 a year, and his talent fee $ 6.48 million a year. The talent fee is paid by non-university funds.
The 11-year head coach is getting a contract extension signing bonus of $4 million, with an additional $ 4 million spread through the 2020-2022 years of the contract.
Byrne received an official five-year contract that will pay him $900,000 the first year.
Several assistant coaches also received new or extended contracts, including:
- Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll: Three year contract through 2020 for $1.2 million a year
- Defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt: One year contract extension that pays $1.3 million a year through 2018, $1.4 million a year through 2019 and $1.5 million a year through 2020.
- Co-defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi: One year extension through 2020 that will pay him $950,000 a year.
- Co-offensive coordinator Mike Locksley: Two year contract through 2019 for $600,000 a year.
- Assistant coach Burton Burns: One year extension through 2019 for $490,000 a year.
- Assistant coach Derrick Ansley: One year extension through 2019 for $405,000 a year.
- Assistant coach Donald Key: One year extension through 2019 for $400,000 a year.
- Assistant coach Karl Dunbar: One year extension through 2019. He will receive $275,000 through 2018 and then $575,000 thought 2019.
- Assistant coach Joe Pannunzio: Two year contract through 2019 for $375,000 a year.
- Assistant athletic director strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran: One year extension through 2020 for $535,000 a year.