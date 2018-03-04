»»NFL TEAM OF FORMER ALABAMA PLAYER RELEASES STATEMENT ON ARRESTS

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Jade Carter

Another NFL team released a statement today about another former Alabama standout who has recently made headlines.

The San Francisco 49ers haven’t publicly spoken about linebacker Reuben Foster’s second arrest of the offseason, but on March 1. General Manager John Lynch defended their silence and how to franchise is handling Fosters domestic violence and assault charges from last month.

Lynch said the 49ers are just following protocols that are already in place both in law enforcement and the NFL.

“We’ve been a little quiet and that’s for a reason,” says the 49ers franchise. “There are certain places that I can’t and won’t go, because we’re dealing with an ongoing legal matter.”

Foster was arrested Feb.12 on charges relating to domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon.

Prior to that, he was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.