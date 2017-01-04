»»NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS FOR OUR PETS

Resolutions aren’t just for us humans: if you have pets, you can make their lives better, too. Here’s a few tips.

Commit to a regular exercise regimen. Walk dogs at least once a day outside, regardless of the weather. T ry a new activity with your dog — hiking, running, throwing a Frisbee or even visiting the farmers market on a Saturday morning.

Measure (using a measuring cup) your pet’s food each time you feed him/her. Check feeding suggestions listed on your pet’s food bag. That way you can guarantee that your dog or cat is not taking in more calories than they need. R emember growing pets need specific nutrient requirements — follow your veterinarian’s recommendations. Always choose the right food for your dog or cat’s stage in life. And never give table scraps to your pets.

Make sure your dog or cat is up to date with vet care. Most diseases are preventable. Take care of their teeth, too.

Groom daily. It’s a great way to bond, gets rid of excess hair, and helps to keep coats shiny and healthy.

Make sure your pet’s identification is up to date! Take a recent picture, and update microchip information, especially if you have moved or changed contact information.