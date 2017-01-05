»»NEW WEBSITE OFFERS RESIDENTS A LOOK AT WHERE THERE TAXES ARE GOING

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

Everyone complains about paying taxes. But Tuscaloosa city leaders are hoping a new website will help its residents understand where their hard-earned money is going.

“We are able to take hundreds of thousands of financial transactions a month and put it in a format that our citizens can go in and dig down as deep as they want to see how their taxpayers dollars are spent,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

The site shows every purchase, every expense and every city worker’s salary in an easy-to-use format.

Maddox said the site is providing an opportunity for the city to put all its financial cards on the table. The goal? Complete access to city government.

Want to browse the numbers? Do so at data.tuscaloosa.com.