»»NEW TOYOTA-MAZDA FACTORY COMING TO ALABAMA

By Tom Krisher

AP Auto Writer

Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda are making an announcement about their new massive joint factory.

A person briefed says the plant will be located in Alabama. The person did not want to be identified because the decision hasn’t been made public.

The companies announced today that there will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference about a “major economic development.”

The plant will employ about 4,000 people and will be built in Limestone County near Huntsville.

Alabama has an existing law that allows economic incentives, such as payroll rebates, for large projects. Additionally, lawmakers from the area on Tuesday proposed additional local tax incentives that appear aimed at the project. The bill would allow local tax abatements for projects with capital investments over $100 million.