»»NEW TOWNEPLACE SUITES MARRIOTT ON MCFARLAND BOULEVARD CAUSING CONTROVERSY

Tuscaloosa could soon get a new Hotel .

That’s bad news for some residents who live in the Springbrook Neighborhood.

Monday night, residents brought their concerns to the Tuscaloosa Planning And Zoning Commission.

The Commission only had to approve consolidating 6 lots next to Buffalo Wild Wings on Mcfarland Boulevard

into one lot, to build a 5 story Extended Stay Towneplace Suite Marriott, bringing about 30 jobs.

But, residents complained about the heavy traffic flow the Hotel will bring to the area and the height of the Hotel will allow customers to look into their homes.

The Chairman of the Planning And Zoning Commission says this upscale development will be good for the area.

So, they approved it by unanimous consent.

“I kind of sit in a situation where I want to see embellishment to the area. There’s been so much crime and blight to the area where its well overdue that we need something vibrant something fabulous to compliment the neighborhood” says District 7, Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Sonya Mckinstry.

Only certain businesses are allowed in a Business Neighborhood Zone.

The Zoning Board Of Adjustment must approve a Special Exemption before construction can begin.

The board will approve it next Monday.