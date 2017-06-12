»»NEW SIGNS WARN MOTORISTS TO MOVE OFF ROAD AFTER WRECKS

Car, truck, bicycle and motorcycles wrecks are all a common occurrence throughout the state, and according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, wrecks are safety issue beyond the vehicles involved in a crash. So they’re doing something about it.

Eight new signs alert Tuscaloosa drivers to move crashed vehicles away from travel lanes.

Tuscaloosa resident Caroline Hance said the signs are important especially for people who are in an accident in the middle of the street.

The Alabama Department of Transportation ordered the signs as a safety measure to remind motorists to move cars involved in minor wrecks off the road. The chance of secondary wrecks increase when minor crashes are not moved of the road.

State law requires that anyone stopping on the road should do so without obstructing traffic more than necessary.

The signs have been placed at the following locations: