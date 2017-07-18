»»NEW SERVICE OFFERS GROCERY DELIVERY FROM PUBLIX

If grocery shopping is on your list of things you’d rather avoid, there’s a company in Tuscaloosa offering a local solution.

Grocery delivery service Shipt is now taking orders in the Tuscaloosa area, offering shoppers an app or website where they can order groceries from Publix and get them delivered the same day.

The service costs $14.99 a month or $99 a year, and deliveries of more than $35 in groceries are free.

Shipt’s employees — known as shoppers — visit the store and grab the items you need, then deliver it to your door.

Julie Coop, who works with Shipt, said using the service is a huge time-saver.

“(Shoppers) go to the store just as you would yourself, note any preferences you have, make any substitutions you would like, check out and deliver it to your home in as little as one hour,” Coop said.

Potential shoppers must pass a background check, and have a reliable vehicle and insurance. If you’d like to apply, click here.