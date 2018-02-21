»»NEW SENIOR CENTER OPEN IN HOLT

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator David Williams III

A new center opened up in Holt today to serve senior citizens in the area. The center is accessible to anyone ages 50 and older.

The center offers board games, exercise machines, weights, food, and just hanging out with family and friends. The center was approved January 2013 and is now up and running. The seniors in the area say they are very grateful.

“We in Holt need something to do,” said Sallie Cook, a Holt resident. “We have elder citizens that need to participate in exercise programs and classes that are being taught that would help each one of us. This is a good thing for this community.”

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.