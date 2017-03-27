»»NEW PETITION TO KEEP AMTRAK IN ALABAMA

By: Madison MacLean

Amtrak service may come to a screeching halt in Alabama. A new petition from Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner is a response to President Donald Trump’s latest proposal to cut 23 states off from Amtrak’s long distance routes. This list includes Alabama. Alberta has funding in place for a new Amtrak station; those plans may not come to fruition of the proposal passes. “We’re in a unique situation here. We came back 65 percent destroyed by the tornado and now we have this incredible opportunity for a game changing train station which will bring other businesses behind it,” says Tyner.

Trump’s budget cuts are still just proposals, but Tyner is confident in his efforts. He says over 500 people came out to sign the petition Saturday.