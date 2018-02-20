»»NEW NORTHPORT CAREER TECH ANNEX BREAKS GROUND

By WVUA 23 Reporter Chelsea Barton and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Nikki Lazzara

Students at Tuscaloosa County High School witnessed the groundbreaking of the new Northport Career Tech Annex.

The 22,000 square foot building will facilitate students from TCHS, Sipsey Valley High School and Northside High School interested in trade work.

Tuscaloosa County School officials along with local business leaders and community pillars helped move the dirt during the ground breaking ceremony. The facility will allow students to take welding, agricultural sciences, and automotive modern manufacturing.

Work has already begun on the project and classes are scheduled to begin inside the career tech center this fall.