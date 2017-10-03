»»NEW MLK ELEMENTARY PRINCIPAL, CHURCH PARTNER UP, BRING FEAST TO FACULTY AND STAFF

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Makenna Cross

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary’s new Principal Tyrone Jones bought a delicious change with him: a big meal the faculty and staff can enjoy together.

On Sept. 29, Beulah Baptist Church brought a feast to their neighbors at MLK. Jones said he hopes the monthly meals will give his teachers and staff a chance to get to know one another better and help create a positive environment. His main goal is to have all of his students reading by the third grade.

“The people are raring to get involved,” Jones said. “They are chomping at the bit to be involved. We want to take advantage of that everywhere we find it, whether it’s the public library down the street or the Boys and Girls Club. Whatever it is, our community wants to be involved and we want to give them structured, specific opportunities to be involved in our program.”

A group called “The Book Buddies” and First United Methodist Church plan to help MLK meet their reading goals.