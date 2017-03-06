»»NEW LICENSE PLATE BENEFITS STATE PARK SYSTEM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – A new specialty motor vehicle license plate has been launched to benefit the state parks system in Alabama.

The license plate, dubbed “State Parks Supporter,” launched in January. The plate costs an additional $50 and can be requested with motor vehicle owners renew their tags at their local county offices.

A market specialist for the parks says state parks will receive about 80 percent of the revenue through the specialty plate. About 20 percent will go toward administrative costs.