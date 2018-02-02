»»NEW INITIATIVE HELPS TEACHERS SHOW STUDENTS THEY HAVE MORE OPTIONS THAN COLLEGE

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Kate Steiner

The Tuscaloosa City Schools System is helping students find a good career without college thanks to the Educator Workforce Academy.

It’s part of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s Worlds of Work program, which shows students the types of careers they may not even know exist.

The program’s goal is teaching educators what options are available in and around Tuscaloosa, so they can better prepare their students for the world after high school.

For more information, visit worldsofwork.com.