»»NEW INFORMATION IN TUSCALOOSA MASTERS INN PROSTITUTION CASE

On Thursday, November 2, 2017 39-year-old Snehal Panchal, the owner on the Masters Inn McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa, was arrested and charged with Promoting Prostitution III from within his business.

One day later, WVUA 23 learned police believe Panchal was not only promoting prostitution by allowing it to take place at his business, but police say they have evidence Panchal was also having relations with these women himself.

WVUA 23 spoke with a former occupant of the Masters Inn who says when she complained about the prostitution going on there, she and her family were coincidentally kicked out.

This woman, who chose not to be identified, and her five children called the Masters Inn on McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa home for about six months. Their stay there ended after..

“I was complaining about the prostitutes,” the woman told WVUA. “I talked to the owner myself and he said he would deal with it. Maybe three days later after I said something, he kicked me out and my five kids,” she uttered while crying.

While being arrested, Snehal Panchel claimed innocence saying, “I have no idea what’s going on. I have been here four and a half years. I have done nothing illegal.”

Tuscaloosa police, however, claim they have evidence that proves otherwise.

“We uncovered evidence along the way that we can show in court that Mr. Panchal was well aware that there was prostitution happening at this location,” TPD Lt. Darren Beams told WVUA 23. “He was going as far as to advance that prostitution, ” Beams added.

TPD also claims to have evidence Panchal was having sexual relations with prostitutes at his motel. The former resident we spoke with also said that is true.

“He was also having sex with them for their room and board,” she said. “It was kind of ridiculous like you have a wife and kids. go home to them dude. Why are you out here at two o’clock in the morning? Sooner or later he is going to get caught and I am very glad he did. Maybe he will learn his lesson,” she said.

When a WVUA 23 reporter called the Masters Inn to see if anyone there would like to respond to these allegations, she was mysteriously disconnected or hung up on.

Snehal Panchal was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $3,000.00 bond, but has since bonded out.