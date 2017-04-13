»»NEW GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES FIRST STAFF MEMBER APPOINTMENTS

Gov. Kay Ivey today announced two new appointments to her office.

Steve Pelham will serve as chief of staff and Eileen Jones will serve as press secretary for the office of the governor. Both appointments began Tuesday.

“Government transparency and efficiency start with a trustworthy team. Steve Pelham and Eileen Jones fully fit this bill,” Ivey said in a statement released today. “They are also only the start as the Ivey administration staffs up to restore Alabama’s image.”

Pelham served as chief of staff to then-Lt. Gov. Ivey since she was elected in 2010, and has more than 20 years of experience serving in Washington, D.C., and in Alabama.

Jones is a veteran news professional. According to Ivey’s release, she’ll be working closely with the media to ensure the Ivey Administration is transparent and open to the public.

According to the release, more appointments will be announced as Ivey continues staffing her new office.