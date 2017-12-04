»»NEW FUNDRAISING PROGRAM HELPS OUT THE MILLION DOLLAR BAND

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Olivia Whitmire

Gamedays at the University of Alabama wouldn’t be the same without the legendary Million Dollar Band, but sometimes funding a group this large can be a bit tricky.

The University of Alabama launched a new fundraising platform called “Crowdfunding”, which is an online fundraising platform used to generate support for the Capstone by connecting the power of social media, peer relationships and collective giving.

The Million Dollar Band was selected as the first organization to work with the platform; their campaign kicked off less than two weeks ago and the band has already met their goal of $40,000.

The band hopes to be able to purchase a full new set of instruments for the 400 members, and you can still help.

Visit crowdfunding.ua.edu/mdb to donate up until Dec. 15.