»»NEW DEER BAITING BILL PASSES STATE HOUSE, GOES TO SENATE

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

Tuesday the Alabama House of Representatives passed HB184, regarding baiting laws for deer hunting.

The bill expanded on the current law allowing whitetail deer and feral hogs baiting out of the hunter’s sight, and over 100 yards away.

The new bill allows baiting of these animals from any distance when on private property with a permit.

Outdoor specialist Tommy Wilcox said he supports the bill.

“I’m all for that,” he said. “Anything to help the hunter I am for. That will allow them to increase their chances of taking a deer.”

And there could be possible economic benefits, he said, because of all of the business hunters bring to the state.

Since the House passed the bill, it’s on to the Senate for further discussion.