»»NEW CHECKERS RESTAURANT COMING TO WEST TUSCALOOSA

District 6 Tuscaloosa City Councilman Eddie Pugh qualified to seek re-election on January 13th.

But, City Officials say he wrote a bad check when he paid his $200 dollar qualifying fee.

Councilman Pugh says his Attorney has advised him not to speak on this matter.

Currently, he’s still on the March 7th Tuscaloosa Municipal Election Ballot.

A Judge will decide if he will be able to continue his campaign February 17th.

From the Tuscaloosa City Finance Committee, they heard from Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Alabama Representatives on how to turn around city employees healthcare costs.

The city has a $1.4 million deficit through December 2017.

Its causing come concerns from City Leaders.

“We’ve got to ultimately pay for that, and how we’re going to pay for that and how are we going to reduce those costs going forward” says District 3 Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Cynthia Almond.

The city will perform an audit to make sure the right people are on the plan.

The City Council approved rezoning property directly across the street from Stillman College in West Tuscaloosa.

West End will become the home of a brand new Checkers Restaurant.

District 1, Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Phyllis Odom says it will bring jobs and more retail to the area.

“It’s welcomed by most but, there are a few people who are upset about the noise or the traffic in the area” says Odom.

There will be several Public Hearings about the new Checkers Restaurant within the next 60 days.