»»NEW CAMPAIGN CONTINUES MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.’S MISSION

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

The Poor People’s Campaign is just one of the many organizations at the Bridge crossing jubilee in Selma this Sunday.

They are out continuing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s mission of economic justice for poor people.

In 1967, Martin Luther King Jr. announced a plan to unite poor people across the county and march for better jobs, better homes, better education.

Now, there are calls for a moral revival.

“This spring, we will be launching a season of nonviolent moral fusion based action in thirty state capitals and Washington, D.C.,” says Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis the Nation Co-chair of Poor People’s campaign

This action is aimed to the shifted the narrative, and reminded people that the problem of poverty can impact anyone.

Theoharis also said ” we have been making the connection between voting rights, and widespread poverty.”

This campaign has united many from all parts of Alabama, brought them to Selma this weekend to raise awareness about their platform

“why I got involved in the poor people’s campaign is I am for a live able wage and I see environmental injustices in my community in mobile Alabama. I am trying to help in the best way I can,” Said Taquitia Winn an executive committee

The setting of 53rd of the Edmond Pettus Bridge Crossing and the Bloody Sunday attack, is truly Powerful and for some, a great inspiration to enact further change.