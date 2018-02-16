»»NEW BUSINESSES TO OPEN IN TUSCALOOSA THIS MONTH

By: Anna Klement

Business is booming in Tuscaloosa this month with the opening of a new restaurant, hair salon and discount store.

Hooligans, the Mediterranean-American restaurant, will open their new location on Feb. 19 on McFarland Blvd and are now hiring around for all positions.

Five Below, the new discount store, will open at the Shoppes at Legacy Park. The store is catered to children and teenagers, with all items ranging from $1 to $5. The company has not set an official opening date.

BloGo, a blow dry bar, is a fast paced salon offering hair and make-up services.

“We wanted to do something that is not in this market,” said Lee Garrison, co-owner of BloGo. “Something you…would see in Miami or New York.”

BloGo is located on Jack Warner Parkway and will be opening Feb. 28.