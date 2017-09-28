»»NEW BURGER RESTAURANT OPEN IN TOWN

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Carina Bannwart

If you want some ideas for dinner, there’s a new place in Tuscaloosa called Dotson’s Burger Spot and it is officially open downtown. There was a ribbon cutting event for the new Temerson Square restaurant. Dotson’s Burger Spot specializes in craft burgers, hand-spun adult milkshakes and southern-style pies.

“Our blends come daily and they’re fresh. We have several different types of blends from just a ground chuck burger to a pork belly burger, or a chuck and chorizo burger, even a wagyu beef burger,” said owner Justin Holt.

Dotson’s Burger Spot, 2322 Fouth St., Tuscaloosa, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.