»»NEW AUTO SUPPLIER COMING TO TUSCALOOSA COUNTY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Mason Estevez

SAS Automotive Systems is set to begin operations in Tuscaloosa County to supply the Mercedes Benz U.S. International production plant with modules for their new line of vehicles.

SAS will create about 170 new jobs and will start hiring soon.

“SAS is more than happy to contribute to the great success story of Alabama’s auto production that started right in the very plant where we will be supplying components for Mercedes-Benz’ next generation of SUVs,” said SAS COO Francois Barthel.

Gov. Kay Ivey said Alabama is grateful for the jobs the manufacturer is creating.

SAS is based in Germany and already operates assembly plants in California and Michigan.