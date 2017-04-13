»»NEW AND RETURNING PROGRAMS KEEP TEENS, KIDS BUSY THIS SUMMER

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

The school year is almost over, and the Tuscaloosa County Commission and Parks and Recreation Authority want to help you keep your kids occupied this summer. The Summer Youth Employment Program not only offers a summer paycheck, but valuable experience for the future.

“It’s a fabulous opportunity for a young person to get some real job experience to have on their resume,” says Becky Booker of PARA.

To apply to work for Tuscaloosa County, students must fill out an application in the personnel office of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. To apply for jobs with PARA, visit their office on Greensboro Avenue in downtown Tuscaloosa. Students must be between 16 and 21 years old and currently enrolled in school. The application period closes at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

Chik-fil-As in Northport and Tuscaloosa are holding their first ever career days today. Applicants must be 16 or older and should bring a current resume.

And for younger students, Tuscaloosa City Schools’ new summer programs are affordable for parents and fun for the kids. To apply, visit their website at tuscaloosacityschools.com and return the application to your child’s school. Registration closes April 24.