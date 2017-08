Auto Max in Tuscaloosa is hosting a backpack giveaway this afternoon (Thursday, Aug. 3) for anyone who needs backpacks and school supplies in town.

In all, 400 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away beginning at 2 p.m. today at the Auto Max Location on Skyland Boulevard (2323 Skyland Blvd. E.) in Tuscaloosa. Backpacks are first come, first served.