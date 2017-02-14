»»NEED A LAST-MINUTE VALENTINE’S GIFT? HERE’S SOME OPTIONS

Need some inspiration for what to get your significant other this Valentine’s Day? We spoke to the ladies at Stephanie’s Flowers to see what their hot sellers were this year.

Red roses, a longtime Valentine’s Day staple, are becoming less popular. said veteran florist Diane Hullman. Instead, flower fans are gravitating toward more colorful displays of affection. One interesting new option available these days? Rainbow roses.

“In the past we would sell 250 dozen red roses, and now we might sell 100 red roses,” Hullman said.

But that doesn’t mean they’re not busy as ever. Hullman said they’re making more than 500 Valentine’s Day-related deliveries this year.

Teddy bears are a big seller, too. But in Tuscaloosa there’s another plush option sure to please: stuffed elephants. And then there’s always chocolate.

But whatever you pick for your significant other — or friends or family — this Valentine’s Day, make sure it’s given with plenty of love.