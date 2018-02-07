»»NEARLY 50 MEN ARRESTED IN JANUARY PROSTITUTION STING

Nearly 50 men are facing charges of soliciting prostitution after a Tuscaloosa Police Department sting operation last month.

TPD said the arrests happened during a pair of weekends in January as part of the National Johns Suppression Initiative.

All the suspects responded to advertisements promoting “sex for sale.”

In all, 47 people were arrested for soliciting prostitution, but some were also charged with secondary offenses including unlawful possession of controlled substances, marijuana possession, promoting prostitution, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child, receiving stolen property and obstructing justice.

Eight handguns were recovered, and 44 vehicles were towed as a result of the arrests.