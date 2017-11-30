»»NEARLY 250 AUTOMOTIVE JOBS COMING TO TUSCALOOSA COUNTY

Nearly 250 new jobs are headed to Tuscaloosa County!

The huge announcement came earlier this week by the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority and the Alabama Department of Commerce.

The employers bringing these jobs to our area are SAS Automotive Systems and Boysen USA, both automotive parts suppliers.

SAS will put together cockpit modules for Mercedes Benz’s next generation of SUV’s.

Exhaust system supplier Boysen USA began production in Brookwood back in 2013, but are now expanding their operation by adding 70 more jobs.

WVUA 23 reporter Chelsea Barton sat down with Brookwood Mayor Alton Hyche who believes this expansion will launch a domino effect for growth, including housing in the area.

“There is a need for more housing already,” he said. “I think most of the realtors are aware of that and we are trying to encourage developers to come into the Brookwood area because it is a good opportunity for them,” Hyche added.

An exact date has not been put out, but TCIDA says the hiring will begin soon.