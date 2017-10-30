By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force set up at pharmacies across Tuscaloosa County Saturday for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The free and anonymous service turns all medicine that is dropped off to the DEA to be incinerated.

Lt. Tom Kimbrell with WANTF says a common misconception about medication is that it lasts forever.

“As medication gets old, it can actually start to turn into a poison,” he says. The Take Back Day also helps protect people from holding onto old pain medication that could make them a target for robbery.

Lt. Kimbrell says each year they collect between three and four hundred pounds of medication.