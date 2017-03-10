»»NATIONAL GUARD SHOWS TUSCALOOSA STUDENTS WHAT THEY OFFER

The first ever Citizen Soldier Career Expo was held March 9 at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy.

The Alabama National Guard chose the location as one of five across the state. They brought their top-notch equipment and personnel from each of their units, and showed students what the national guard can offer.

Students said they enjoyed seeing different options that are available after graduation.

“It’s important because some people don’t get to go to college,” said Paul W. Bryant High School Student Jovanny Maldonedo.

The U.S. National Guard is charged with both federal and state missions throughout the U.S. The group is usually out in force after natural disasters.