»»NATIONAL BLOOD DONATION SHORTAGE

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Kate Steiner

THIS YEAR’S PARTICULARLY COLD WEATHER HAS LEFT AMERICANS VULNERABLE WHEN IT COMES TO BLOOD. THE INFLUENZA EPIDEMIC CONTINUES TO SPREAD VIRALLY, PREVENTING PEOPLE WHO NORMALLY WOULD BE ABLE TO DONATE FROM CONTRIBUTING.

OVER 550 BLOOD DRIVES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED THIS YEAR DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER AND MASSIVE FLU OUTBREAKS, WHICH HAS LED TO AN INTENSE BLOOD SHORTAGE AND ALABAMA IS NO EXCEPTION.

NORTHPORT AND TUSCALOOSA RED CROSS VOLUNTEERS STILL FIND A WAY TO HELP OUT, THOUGH, LIKE AT TODAY’S BLOOD DRIVE AT ST. MARK UNITED METHODIST CHURCH.

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS FOUNDATION WILL CONTINUE HOLDING TWO OR MORE BLOOD DRIVES MONTHLY AND PROMOTES ANYONE AND EVERYONE OVER 110 POUNDS AND FREE OF SICKNESS TO COME OUT AND SUPPORT, REGARDLESS OF BLOOD TYPE.