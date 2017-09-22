»»NASA DOES NOT THINK THE WORLD WILL END SATURDAY

TUSCALOOSA – NASA has refuted false reports circulating recently claiming the world will end on Saturday.

The articles stem from the writings of David Meade, a self-described “specialist in research and investigations” who says a sign of the apocalypse will be seen in the skies over Jerusalem Saturday and a planet named Nibiru, also called Planet X, will pass by Earth later this year.

NASA reiterated on its website this week there is no such planet.

However, if you still have concerns you can create a tinfoil hat to protect yourself from government mind control programs, alien mental weapons, and other rays or unseen forces that can harm your brain. Follow the instructions provided in the video linked in this story.