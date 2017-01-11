»»NAACP HOSTS MEETING ON AIR ISSUES NEAR CENTRAL ELEMENTARY

Continuing health concerns for students of Central Elementary School was the topic of a meeting Tuesday put together by West Tuscaloosa residents and the NAACP.

But the meeting became heated when a proposal for a new school in West Tuscaloosa came up. Central Elementary is under renovation this school year. Students are currently attending school at the former Stillman Heights building, but will return to Central for the 2017-18 school year.

Reports surfaced back in September claiming some students attending Central Elementary may have gotten sick because of dust from the nearby Ready Mix USA cement plant, which sits less than a mile from the school.

Tuscaloosa City School Board District 7 member Erskine Simmons and District 6 member Marvin Lucas were in attendance.

Those who attended heard Dr. Robert Geller from Emory University, who stressed the importance of a healthy learning environment free from airborne pollutants for students.

Geller told the crowd Central’s students are exposed to primarily three pollutants: the cement plant, the nearby railroad track and the high volume of traffic along 15th Street.

“We wouldn’t be talking about the cement plant or the railroad yard or the six lanes on 15th Street, because the school would have been demolished had they simply followed the plan,” said Tuscaloosa NAACP President Jerry Carter.

Carter said the school board’s original Strategic Plan included a new school for West Tuscaloosa, but the proposed school was eliminated by the time the plan was enacted.

It’s still something he and residents want board members to explain, he said.

“With all due respect, I felt like they spent more time struggling, trying not to answer the questions than just give forth answers,” Carter said.

Carter said the NAACP will continue fighting for a safe environment for Tuscaloosa’s students.