»»NAACP CLAIMS WOMAN WAS RACIALLY PROFILED AT BIG LOTS

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Taylor Walton

A Tuscaloosa woman is claiming she was racially profiled at Northport’s Big Lots.

Shandra Millhouse said she went in to return a few items after purchasing them on Thursday, and the manager initially refused to grant her a refund. Millhouse said she has a receipt for her purchase, and had it with her when she was making the return.

Before her refund was granted, Millhouse said the manager insisted on checking the store’s surveillance video. Millhouse said she waited for two hours before the manager came back and refunded her items.

Millhouse said she reached out to the cooperate office to file a complaint and was told that she would receive a call back within 48 hours.

“What kind of customer service is that?” she said. “He should have given me a call the same day when this happened. I didn’t understand it, and of course no apology. No nothing. I just don’t understand it.”

She posted her story on Facebook and received an immediate response from Jerry Carter, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP.

“This lady, from what I know about her, seems to be an honest, hardworking woman,” Carter said. “She came in, she followed whatever the process is, she went to the cashier, the manager was involved, what was she supposed to have done?”

Millstone said she is seeking legal action.

WVUA 23 reached out to Big Lots for a response. We were told the corporate office was closed until Monday.