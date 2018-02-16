»»MULTICULTURAL ASH WEDNESDAY BRINGS CHURCHES TOGETHER

Savannah Bullard

First United Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa hosted the first annual Multicultural Ash Wednesday to kick off the Lent season on Feb. 14.

Speakers from different churches will lead services each week during the 6-week Lent season, which ends Mar. 29. The program launched with 43 Tuscaloosa area Methodist churches gathered for a unified celebration in the sanctuary of First United Methodist on Feb. 14.

Rev. Oscar Massey of Bailey Tabernacle Christian Methodist Episcopal Church led the congregation in prayer. He said the deep-rooted history of Methodism and the diversity of Tuscaloosa is what made this year’s service so special.

“This is a 200-year celebration of Methodism,” Massey said. “Here in Tuscaloosa … it would be an honorable thing to do to have all the Methodist churches come together.”

The next service will be Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Dr. Thaddeus Steele of Hunter Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church will lead the service and the Hunter Chapel Choir will perform. A list of First United Methodist Church’s Lent schedule can be found here.