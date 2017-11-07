»»“MOVERS FOR MUTTS” GATHERING DONATIONS FOR HUMANE SOCIETY

You can help Two Men and a Truck help Humane Society of West Alabama by donating pet items and cleaning supplies. Leave your donations in the collection box in the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s lobby during normal business hours.
Here’s a list of needed pet items:
- Pedigree Dry Adult/ Purina Adult Dog Chow and Purina Puppy Chow
- Purina Indoor Adult Cat Chow, Purina Kitten Chow
- Canned cat food
- Heart-worm preventative (dogs)
- Topical flea treatment (cats and dogs)
- Pet crates, cages and carriers
- Pet traps (for capturing strays)
- Feeding dishes
- Cat litter boxes
- Vet Viralys lysine powder and Fortiflora
- Twin sheets & pillowcases
- Tidy Cat Premium Scoopable (red or blue lable) cat litter
- Poop scoopers (cat (metal) and dog)
- Dog collars and leashes (especially small and medium)
- Beds for cats
- Pet grooming supplies, brushes, nail trimmers, shampoo, etc.
- Dog treats and biscuits (not rawhide)
- Cat scratching posts and cardboard scratch pads
- Dog and cat toys
Here’s a list of needed cleaning supplies:
- OdoBan products
- Clorox/Liquid Bleach
- Disinfectant wipes/spray
- Dishwashing liquid
- Liquid laundry detergent
- Solid air fresheners
- Brooms
- Paper towels (lots)
- Baking soda
- Large garbage bags
- Small plastic grocery bags