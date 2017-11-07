»»“MOVERS FOR MUTTS” GATHERING DONATIONS FOR HUMANE SOCIETY

You can help Two Men and a Truck help Humane Society of West Alabama by donating pet items and cleaning supplies. Leave your donations in the collection box in the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s lobby during normal business hours.

Here’s a list of needed pet items:

Pedigree Dry Adult/ Purina Adult Dog Chow and Purina Puppy Chow

Purina Indoor Adult Cat Chow, Purina Kitten Chow

Canned cat food

Heart-worm preventative (dogs)

Topical flea treatment (cats and dogs)

Pet crates, cages and carriers

Pet traps (for capturing strays)

Feeding dishes

Cat litter boxes

Vet Viralys lysine powder and Fortiflora

Twin sheets & pillowcases

Tidy Cat Premium Scoopable (red or blue lable) cat litter

Poop scoopers (cat (metal) and dog)

Dog collars and leashes (especially small and medium)

Beds for cats

Pet grooming supplies, brushes, nail trimmers, shampoo, etc.

Dog treats and biscuits (not rawhide)

Cat scratching posts and cardboard scratch pads

Dog and cat toys

Here’s a list of needed cleaning supplies: