»»MOUNDVILLE NATIVE AMERICAN FESTIVAL IS THIS WEEK

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Mason Estevez

People across West Alabama are able to interact and learn about Native American history this week at the annual Moundville Native American Festival, Oct. 4 to Oct. 7.

The event celebrates Southeastern Native American culture with a variety of cultural performances, craftsmen demonstrations and Native American food.

Event Director Bill Bomar emphasized the importance of the festival for passing on Native American culture.

“It’s really cultural preservation because there are many cultural practices that are being preserved by the practice of being handed down from individual to individual and so that’s what happens right here at our festival,” said Bomar.

The event takes place at the Moundville Archeological Park in Moundville.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the week, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the weekend.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Children age 5 and under are free.